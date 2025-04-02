Shah Defends Waqf Bill, Says No Interference in Muslims’ Religious Matters Amid Opposition Protests

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate on Wednesday as the ruling NDA defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, while the opposition slammed it as unconstitutional and targeted at Muslims. Home Minister Amit Shah firmly rejected these claims, asserting that the government’s intent was solely to ensure the transparent administration of Waqf properties, not to interfere in religious matters.

Opposition Calls Bill ‘Unconstitutional’

The debate turned fierce as Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of trying to attack the basic structure of the Constitution, defame minorities, and divide society. He further argued that the bill had not been adequately discussed with minority representatives.

“In 2023, four meetings of the Minority Commission were held, yet there was no mention of the need for a Waqf amendment bill. Was this bill drafted by the Minority Affairs Ministry or some other department?” Gogoi questioned.

He also raised concerns over Clause 3, which defines individuals practising Islam. “Minorities are now being forced to prove their religious identity with certificates. Tomorrow, will people from other faiths also have to do this? This is against Article 26 of the Constitution,” he added.

Government Stands Firm, Calls It a Reform for Transparency

Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who introduced the bill, dismissed the opposition’s claims, stating that the law had nothing to do with religion but only dealt with property management.

“The UPA government’s 2013 amendments gave the Waqf Act an overriding effect over other statutes. The new amendments were required to ensure fairness,” Rijiju said amid noisy opposition protests.

Backing the bill, BJP leader Anurag Thakur asserted, “This bill is not about Hindu versus Muslim, this is law versus lawlessness, Constitution versus corruption.”

Shah Slams ‘Fear-Mongering’, Warns Against Instigating Muslims

After listening to opposition leaders, Amit Shah launched a strong counterattack, rejecting accusations that the bill violated Muslims’ rights to manage their religious affairs.

“The government is not interfering in Waqf matters. The changes aim to prevent misuse of properties meant for the welfare of poor Muslims and ensure they are used for their intended purpose,” he clarified.

He accused the opposition of “fear-mongering” and playing vote-bank politics, recalling how the UPA government’s 2013 amendments had made the Waqf Act “extreme.”

“Had those changes not been made, the government might not have had to bring this bill,” Shah said.

He cited examples of Waqf properties being misused across the country, stating that certain individuals had been making personal gains while contributing little to the community. The new law, he said, would identify such people and remove them.

“This money belongs to poor Muslims, not to a few wealthy individuals,” he emphasized, pointing out that Waqf properties generate only Rs 163 crore in income despite their vast land holdings.

Akhilesh Yadav Calls It a BJP Political Ploy

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP was bringing the Waqf Bill as a political strategy for polarization after its reverses in the Lok Sabha elections.

“This bill will send a wrong message to the world and dent India’s secular image,” he said, warning that some BJP allies might not be happy with the bill despite their public support.

What’s Next? Bill Awaits Passage in Rajya Sabha

With NDA allies like TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) backing the bill, it sailed through the Lok Sabha and now awaits passage in the Rajya Sabha before becoming law.

Despite fierce opposition, the BJP government remains firm on its stance, arguing that the amendments will bring much-needed transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties. However, opposition leaders continue to raise concerns about its constitutional validity and potential impact on minority rights.