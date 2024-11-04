Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans with News of Quitting Smoking

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2 with a grand meet-and-greet session held at Bandra’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Mumbai. Amidst the celebrations, Khan surprised his fans with a personal revelation: he has quit smoking after years of struggling with the habit.

In a video from the event, SRK can be heard announcing, “I’m not smoking anymore, guys,” as fans erupted in applause. Known to have smoked heavily—at one time reportedly up to 100 cigarettes a day—the actor humorously added, “I thought I wouldn’t feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it. Inshallah, that will also get ok.”

Shah Rukh Khan- "I am not smoking anymore guys". 🚭



One of the bestest news we have got as fan, SRK is seriously thinking about his health now. Take care @iamsrk 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Q8mXgfeAex — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2024

The announcement was a touching moment during a lively interaction with his fans, where he shared anecdotes and updates on his career. Khan joked about his tendency to take time crafting his films, admitting, “I take a lot of time to make films. Isliye kaafi gaaliyan bhi padti hai mujhko. People say, ‘Kya kar raha hai? Film release nahin kar raha hai.’” He also mentioned a fan playfully reprimanding him for not announcing his next project.

"Yaad rakhna sau sunar ki, ek lohar ki" – Shah Rukh Khan's witty answer for some toxic fans 😭 #HappyBirthdaySRK

pic.twitter.com/7zMcQHqR1a — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 2, 2024

After a strong 2023 with box office hits like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh is gearing up for an exciting project titled King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, where he will be sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. King is slated for a 2026 release, adding to fans’ excitement as they eagerly await the superstar’s next chapter, both on and off the screen.