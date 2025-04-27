Shahid Afridi Crosses the Line, Sparks Hatred with Controversial Statement on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani cricketer, has once again sparked controversy with his comments following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

The attack led to the deaths of 26 innocent people, igniting widespread anger across India. In the midst of this outrage, Afridi made provocative statements that targeted the Indian Army and the media, escalating tensions further.

Also Read: Big Decision by Indian Railways to Make Train Travel Easier for Senior Citizens, Women, and Disabled Passengers

Shahid Afridi Blames Indian Army for Pahalgam Attack

In a conversation on Sama TV, Shahid Afridi expressed strong criticism against the Indian Army, blaming them for the attack in Pahalgam. He called the Indian Army “useless” and questioned its effectiveness in securing the region, despite the presence of over 800,000 soldiers. Afridi’s comments were harsh and inflammatory, saying, “Even a firecracker explodes there, and they blame Pakistan. You have 800,000 soldiers in Kashmir, and still such an attack happens. It means you are incompetent and incapable because you failed to provide security.”

Criticism of Indian Media Coverage

Afridi didn’t stop at criticizing the Indian Army; he also slammed Indian media for its coverage of the attack. He mocked the way the media sensationalized the incident, saying, “It is surprising that within an hour of the attack, their media had turned it into Bollywood. For God’s sake, don’t make everything like Bollywood. I was astonished, actually enjoying the way they were talking. They claim to be educated people.”

Attacks on Indian Cricketers and Allegations Against Pakistan

Shahid Afridi also made unprovoked remarks about Indian cricketers, suggesting they were unfairly blaming Pakistan for the attack without any evidence. He questioned why two prominent Indian cricketers, who had represented India for years, were accusing Pakistan without providing any proof. He stated, “We gave you evidence. One is still with us, and we sent the other back after offering him tea. Don’t blame us without reason.”

Blaming India for Instability in Balochistan

In another inflammatory remark, Afridi accused India of being responsible for the unrest in Balochistan. He stated, “What is happening in our country? What is happening in Balochistan? We all know who is behind it. We have never blamed anyone, but we have given India and the world the evidence.”