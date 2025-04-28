Shahid Afridi is a Big Joker, Useless for Anything – Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists on April 22, 2025, Pakistan’s former cricket captain Shahid Afridi sparked controversy with his comments. Afridi irresponsibly blamed the Indian Army for the attack and accused them of failing to protect their citizens from terrorists.

Afridi’s statement has sparked widespread outrage, with political figures across India criticizing his remarks. Among the most vocal critics is Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Owaisi not only condemned Afridi’s comments but also called him a “joker,” a term which has gained attention in the media.

When asked about Afridi’s comments, Owaisi dismissed him as a “joker,” refusing to dignify Afridi’s words with further attention. Speaking to reporters, Owaisi made it clear that he found the former cricketer’s remarks both irresponsible and inflammatory. He also urged the Indian government to take action against Pakistan by placing the country on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist for supporting terrorism.

Owaisi Challenges Bilawal Bhutto’s Views on Terrorism

Owaisi didn’t stop at Afridi; he also took aim at Bilawal Bhutto, the president of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Referring to the 2007 assassination of Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal’s mother, Owaisi questioned the double standards in how terrorism is perceived. He pointed out that when Benazir Bhutto was targeted, it was labeled terrorism, but when Indian mothers and daughters are killed in terrorist attacks, it is not recognized the same way. Owaisi’s strong words emphasized the hypocrisy in the international community’s response to acts of terror.

Shahid Afridi’s Controversial Statement on Pahalgam Attack

Afridi’s comments on the Pahalgam attack were aired on Pakistani news channel Samaa TV, where he criticized India’s military response. He claimed, “If even a firecracker bursts in India, Pakistan is blamed. You have 800,000 soldiers in Kashmir, yet such an attack took place. That means you are incapable of providing security to your citizens.” Afridi also took a swipe at India’s media, criticizing them for turning the attack into a Bollywood-style narrative.

International Tensions and Growing Calls for Accountability

Owaisi’s remarks reflect the growing frustration in India regarding Pakistan’s handling of the issue, especially in light of the ongoing terror attacks supported by Pakistani-based groups. The Pahalgam attack, claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), has escalated tensions between the two countries, prompting calls from political leaders for stronger action against Pakistan’s role in terrorism.

As the situation continues to unfold, the Indian government is expected to ramp up efforts to counter cross-border terrorism while international organizations are urged to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in supporting terror activities.