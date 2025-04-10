Shakeel Arrested: Former BRS MLA Finally Taken Into Custody

Hyderabad, Telangana: After being on the run for months, former BRS MLA Shakeel was finally arrested by the police at Shamshabad Airport on Thursday. He was detained upon arrival in Hyderabad while returning from Dubai to attend his mother’s funeral.

Arrest Warrants Issued in Multiple Cases

Shakeel had been absconding for several months and had active arrest warrants against him in multiple legal cases. One of the key charges against him involves his alleged role in a road accident near Pragati Bhavan in 2023, where his son Rahail was identified as the main accused.

Allegations of Aiding His Son’s Escape to Dubai

According to police investigations, Shakeel is accused of helping his son flee the country following the accident. His son Rahail reportedly escaped to Dubai with Shakeel’s assistance. In this case, Shakeel has been named as Accused No. 3 (A3) by the authorities.

Months on the Run in Dubai

After the incident, Hyderabad police had declared that the former MLA was absconding, and he had reportedly been staying in Dubai for an extended period to evade arrest.

Arrested Upon Return for Mother’s Funeral

Shakeel returned to Hyderabad today to attend the last rites of his mother, prompting immediate action from alert police personnel at Shamshabad Airport. He was detained as soon as he landed.

Police Grant Permission for Funeral Participation

Sources indicate that despite the arrest, the police have granted permission to Shakeel to participate in his mother’s funeral ceremonies. He is expected to be taken to Bodhan for further legal proceedings following the funeral.