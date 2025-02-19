Shakib’s Absence Not a Factor, Bangladesh Boasts Best Pace Attack, Says Skipper Shanto

Bangladesh Ready to Take on India in Champions Trophy Opener

Dubai: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto exuded confidence ahead of his team’s Champions Trophy opener against India, stating that his squad has the firepower needed to challenge the two-time champions.

Shanto highlighted the importance of all departments working together to secure a win against India, citing their past successes and readiness for the challenge. “All departments have to click if we are to beat India. We have good memories against them, and if we execute our plans well, we have a good chance,” Shanto said during the pre-match press conference.

Bangladesh’s Strength: A Potent Pace Attack

One of Bangladesh’s biggest strengths heading into the tournament is their strong pace attack. With the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and promising young pacer Nahid Rana, the team is well-equipped to exploit the conditions in Dubai.

Shanto praised the inclusion of Rana, saying, “We are very happy to have a fast bowler like Rana in the squad. If he plays, he will do the job for us. Our team has a good balance of spin and pace.” With Rana’s solid start to his international career, having taken 20 wickets in six Tests and four wickets in three ODIs, Shanto is confident that Bangladesh’s seam attack is one of the best they’ve ever had.

Shakib’s Absence Not a Concern for Bangladesh

Despite the absence of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was suspended from bowling due to a suspected action, Shanto remains undeterred. The selectors decided not to pick Shakib solely as a batter, leaving a notable gap in the team.

“Shakib’s absence is not a factor. Over the last couple of years, we have developed a strong pace attack. This is the best seam attack Bangladesh has had,” Shanto explained. He stressed that the team’s goal is to quickly adjust to the conditions in Dubai, which are expected to offer lower scores compared to the pitches in Pakistan. Shanto also expressed confidence in the team’s ability to perform, especially with the backing of the home crowd.

Filling the Void Left by Shakib

With Shakib absent, players like Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah will have to step up as experienced middle-order batters and all-rounders to fill the void left by the missing veteran.

Shanto Focuses on Team, Not Individual Absences

Though India will be without their pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, due to a back injury, Shanto was quick to dismiss any focus on individual absences. “We are not thinking about Bumrah or any other individual. India have a lot of quality players,” Shanto remarked, emphasizing that Bangladesh is ready to face the full strength of India.

The much-awaited Group A clash between Bangladesh and India will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20, promising an exciting and competitive contest.