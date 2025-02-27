Shalini Passi Redefines Beauty, Influence, and Glamour at YFLO Hyderabad

Hyderabad: YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) hosted an inspiring power talk titled “Redefining Glamour & Influence—A Power Talk for the Next Generation,” featuring Shalini Passi, an esteemed art patron, collector, and philanthropist. The event took place at The Leela, Hyderabad, on Thursday evening.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Ridhi Jain, Chairperson of YFLO, described Shalini Passi as a trailblazer. “Shalini doesn’t just embrace influence—she redefines it. True influence is about impact, shaping conversations, and driving change. She embodies the fusion of creativity with purpose, artistry with advocacy, and luxury with legacy,” she stated.

Beauty Beyond Social Media

During her talk, Shalini Passi emphasized that “Beauty is not what you see on Instagram; there is beauty in everything and everybody.” She urged young women to find beauty beyond the digital world and recognize the wisdom, experience, and grace in the women around them—whether it be their mothers, grandmothers, or other influential figures.

Passi also shared an insightful perspective on handling personal struggles: “Your mother is your best friend, but that doesn’t mean you should burden her with all your problems. You will eventually find solutions, but she will continue to worry.”

Redefining Glamour and Fitness

For Passi, “Glamour is about being fabulous in your own skin and feeling comfortable in whatever you wear.” She highlighted that maintaining a glamorous appearance requires dedication and effort behind the scenes.

Sharing her fitness philosophy, she revealed that she follows a disciplined lifestyle, avoiding excessive indulgence in food and entertainment. “Being slim is not my goal; being fit is about wanting to be healthy,” she said.

A Life Rooted in Art and Aesthetics

Shalini Passi’s passion for art began with a single moment that ignited her journey as a collector. Today, she curates an extensive collection of modern and contemporary art, including works by renowned Indian and international artists such as Bharti Kher, Anita Dube, Zarina Hashmi, M.F. Husain, Manjit Bawa, Ram Kumar, Jeff Koons, and Damien Hirst.

Her love for photography also plays a significant role in her artistic vision. “Photography is a subjective art form; each picture has its own life,” she remarked, adding that Banaras is her favorite city, describing it as “a photographer’s paradise, a magical place filled with beauty and culture.”

Timeless Inspiration from Art and Icons

Speaking on the artistic legacy of Rome, she described it as “the most artistic city, shaped by legendary painters, sculptors, and architects who left behind breathtaking masterpieces.” When asked about her most treasured possession, she revealed that her son’s painting, kept at her bedside, holds the highest sentimental value.

Passi also admires the elegance of Marilyn Monroe, expressing a desire to own one of her iconic dresses as a historical keepsake.

Advice to Young Women: Focus, Ignore the Noise, and Keep Moving

Addressing young women, Shalini Passi offered powerful advice: “No one cares about your struggles; they only see the outcome. Be your best version, focus on your life goals, and ignore negative comments. Like a moving train, never stop for the barking dogs—just keep going and add value to life and society.”

A Legacy in the Art World

As the founder of the Shalini Passi Art Foundation & MASH, she is dedicated to promoting contemporary art, design, and fashion. Her foundation actively supports emerging artists and advances arts education through year-round initiatives.

With an exceptional eye for aesthetics and a commitment to bridging tradition with modernity, Shalini Passi continues to be a transformative force in India’s creative landscape.