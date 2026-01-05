Mohammed Shami and his Brother Mohammed Kaif Summoned by Election Commission for SIR Hearing

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a summons to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his brother Mohammed Kaif as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which began on December 16, 2025.

The hearing was scheduled after officials flagged discrepancies in the brothers’ enumeration forms. Shami has formally informed the poll body that he is currently in Rajkot due to his participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and requested a deferment.

Why the Election Commission Summoned Shami

According to officials, the names of Mohammed Shami and his brother appeared on the hearing list due to issues related to progeny mapping and self-mapping in their voter enumeration forms. As part of the SIR process, such discrepancies require personal clarification before the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

Notices were issued from Kartju Nagar School in the Jadavpur area of south Kolkata, directing the brothers to appear for verification.

Shami Seeks Deferment Citing Domestic Cricket Duties

In a written response to the ECI, Shami stated that he is officially representing the Bengal state team in ongoing domestic matches and would be unable to attend the hearing on January 5, 2026. Following his request, the Commission rescheduled the hearing to a window between January 9 and January 11.

Shami’s Voter Details in Kolkata

Mohammed Shami is enrolled as a voter in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward No. 93, which falls under the Rashbehari Assembly constituency. Though born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, the cricketer has been a long-term resident of Kolkata, making him eligible to be registered there.

SIR in West Bengal Draws Political Attention

The SIR exercise in West Bengal has also come under political scrutiny. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently raised concerns over the conduct of the revision, alleging procedural lapses and lack of formal communication in the process. She cautioned that informal instructions could impact transparency and potentially affect genuine voters.

What Happens Next

With the hearing deferred, Shami is expected to appear before the AERO during the revised dates. ECI officials said the SIR aims to ensure accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls, and that hearings are a routine part of the verification process.

As the domestic cricket season continues, the case underscores how public figures balancing professional commitments may seek procedural flexibility during electoral verification exercises.

