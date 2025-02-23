Ind vs Pak: Shami Creates Unwanted Record, Surpasses Bumrah

Dubai: India’s Champions Trophy encounter against Pakistan began with an unexpected twist as pacer Mohammed Shami bowled an 11-ball opening over, setting a new record for the longest over by an Indian in the tournament.

Shami Surpasses Bumrah’s 2017 Record

Shami’s erratic start included five wides, making his over the longest by an Indian in Champions Trophy history, surpassing Jasprit Bumrah’s nine-ball over in the 2017 final against Pakistan at The Oval.

Most Wides in an Opening Over of the Tournament

The Indian pacer’s five wides also set the record for the most by any bowler in the first over of a Champions Trophy match. However, Zimbabwe’s Tinashe Panyangara still holds the overall record for most wides in a single over, with seven.

Shami Struggles Before Brief Exit

Struggling with his rhythm, Shami needed on-field medical attention during his third over and briefly left the field before returning later in the game. His initial spell, along with Harshit Rana’s, remained wicketless.

Hardik Pandya Strikes First for India

India’s breakthrough came in the ninth over when Hardik Pandya dismissed Pakistan Batter Babar Azam (23 off 26 balls) in an expensive but crucial spell.

Must-Win Game for Pakistan

Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, won the toss and opted to bat first. After a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match, they must secure a victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive in Group A.