Shamsabad Horror: Woman Assaulted, ₹4 Lakh Loan Dispute Ends in Road Accident

Three men and a woman were injured in a serious accident between two cars on the Kotwalguda Outer Ring Service Road near Shamsabad in Ranga Reddy district. The injured were immediately shifted to a hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

According to details, Buchiya, the husband of Jaya Padmaja, a resident of Alur village in Chevella mandal, fell ill and was admitted to a rehabilitation center in the Malkaram area of Shamsabad mandal. During this time, the woman visited the center with her relative, Sailu Venkatesh.

As per the woman’s complaint, a man named Kamatta Vijay Goud of Alur had taken a loan of ₹4 lakh from her. A dispute arose between the couple over the money, after which Vijay Goud allegedly forced the woman into a car and drove towards Kotwalguda service road. On the way, the woman started shouting for help, following which she was allegedly assaulted.

As they reached Kotwalguda, the car being driven by Vijay Goud lost control and collided with an oncoming vehicle, resulting in serious injuries to three men and the woman.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Shamsabad Rural Police Station, upon which a case was registered, and an investigation has been launched. The police are probing the matter from all possible angles to uncover the full facts.