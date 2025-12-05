Shamshabad Airport Crackdown, Transport Department Seizes Taxis Running with Fake and White Number Plates

A sudden operation at Shamshabad Airport by the Transport Department created a strong buzz after officials carried out surprise inspections on taxis, cab services, and other commercial vehicles operating in the airport zone. Several vehicles were seized on the spot for violating transport regulations, marking one of the strictest enforcement drives in recent weeks.

Surprise Checks Target Illegal Taxi Operations

Officials revealed that multiple drivers were found using white private number plates while operating as commercial taxis. Others were caught with:

Fake number plates

Incorrect or missing documents

Clear violations of transport and permit rules

The department took immediate action, emphasizing that such violations cannot be ignored in a high-security zone like Shamshabad Airport.

Also Read: Filmy-Style Hawala Racket Busted in Hyderabad, Bowenpally Police Seize Crores Hidden in Car Compartments

Strict Warning to Drivers and Vehicle Operators

The Transport Department issued a clear and strong warning:

Any taxi or commercial vehicle operating with a white number plate, fake documents, or rule violations will face heavy fines, legal action, and instant seizure.

Officials added that the rules are applicable to all vehicles operating near the airport and that enforcement will remain strict and continuous.

Surprise Inspections to Continue

Authorities confirmed that sudden inspection drives at Shamshabad Airport will continue regularly. Drivers have been advised to maintain all required documents and follow transport regulations without fail to avoid penalties.

The department stated that the goal is to ensure passenger safety, prevent illegal commercial operations, and maintain discipline in the busy airport region.

The sudden operation at Shamshabad Airport, where the Transport Department seized multiple taxis and vehicles, highlights the government’s firm stand on transport violations. With more such inspections planned, officials expect higher compliance and safer travel conditions for airport passengers.