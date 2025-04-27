Shankaracharya Slams Modi Government Over Security Lapses and Indus Water Dispute

In a bold statement, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the current spiritual head of the Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand, has raised serious concerns about the security lapses under the current government. He pointed out that just as a security guard (chowkidar) would be the first person held responsible if anything went wrong on one’s property, similar accountability should be expected when national security is compromised.

Referring to the recent terrorist attacks on Indian soil, the Shankaracharya questioned why the role of the government, particularly in terms of safeguarding the country’s security, is not being scrutinized. He expressed his frustration that despite such incidents, no questions are being asked about the effectiveness of the security measures in place.

“Why Is No One Questioning the Chowkidar for Security Lapses?”

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji made a striking analogy, asserting that if something were to happen at one’s own home, the first person to be held responsible would be the chowkidar. In the same way, the government should be held accountable for lapses in national security. His comments come in the wake of the recent terrorist attack, sparking concerns about the preparedness of India’s security infrastructure.

Criticism on Indus Water Management

The spiritual leader also slammed the Modi government for its handling of the Indus River water issue. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji criticized the government’s failure to block the flow of water from the Indus River to Pakistan. According to the Shankaracharya, it would take India at least 20 years to develop a system capable of halting the water flow to Pakistan, making it clear that the government is misleading the public on this crucial matter.

“The Government Is Misleading the Public”

The Shankaracharya emphasized that the Modi government’s lack of progress on blocking the flow of water is a serious issue and accused the administration of betraying the trust of the Indian people. He highlighted that for over 70 years, the issue of Indus water has remained unresolved, and the government’s inability to address it effectively raises questions about its priorities.

His remarks are a call for greater accountability from the government on issues of both national security and resource management, urging leaders to take concrete steps in securing India’s interests.