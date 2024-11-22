Sharmila Swears on Children, Refutes Relationship Rumors with Prabhas

Hyderabad: Y. S. Sharmila, the President of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), strongly refuted rumours about her alleged relationship with actor Prabhas, swearing on her children to clear her name. In a press conference held on Friday, Sharmila denied any connection with the actor, emphasizing that even today she does not know who Prabhas is.

She lashed out at her brother, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of orchestrating a slanderous campaign against her. Sharmila questioned why Jagan, as Chief Minister, did not take action over the past five years if the rumours about her were supposedly originating from the house of actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Balakrishna.

Referring to recent statements by Jagan, who claimed that the false rumours were spread from an IP address in Balakrishna’s residence, Sharmila raised concerns about her brother’s inaction. “If you truly care for your sister and believe the rumours came from that address, why did you remain silent for five years?” she asked.

The APCC leader recalled how the so-called ‘satan army’ on social media spread false narratives about her, including claims about her having a relationship with Prabhas. Sharmila clarified that she had never met the actor and even filed a complaint against these malicious rumours in the past, stating, “I have never met Prabhas, and I don’t know who he is.”

She also took a personal stance, declaring that she swears on her children that she has no connection to the actor. “I swear today, once again, that I have no relations with him,” she added.

Sharmila expressed deep frustration over Jagan’s actions, accusing him of using false propaganda against her for political gain. “Is this how you show love for your sister? You should be ashamed of yourself,” she remarked, adding that Jagan had used personal videos for political mileage while disregarding the truth.

In a separate incident, Sharmila highlighted how her brother had previously filed a case against their mother, Vijayamma, and allegedly involved their late father Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s name in a charge sheet related to a disproportionate assets case.

This is not the first time Sharmila has voiced her concerns about her family’s actions. Ahead of the 2019 elections, she had filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police, accusing the TDP’s social media team of spreading defamatory rumours about her relationship with Prabhas.

Sharmila, who once campaigned alongside Jagan for the YSR Congress Party, has since had a fallout with him, particularly after he became Chief Minister. In recent months, she has alleged that Jagan has tried to block her rightful share in their father’s property.

In 2021, Sharmila founded the YSR Telangana Party, but earlier this year, she merged her party with the Congress and was appointed president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.