Sharmila Tagore asked Saif to use a wheelchair when leaving the hospital, here’s why?

Mumbai: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has finally opened up about his much-talked-about public appearance following the brutal attack he suffered in January 2025 at his Bandra residence, which had left both fans and the industry in a state of shock.

During the conversation, Twinkle also mentioned that Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, had advised him to use a wheelchair when leaving the hospital.

After spending 10 days in the hospital recovering from serious injuries, Saif was spotted walking out unassisted, dressed smartly in a crisp white shirt and blue jeans. His composed appearance sparked fresh speculation in the media, with many accusing the actor of having faked the entire incident.

Addressing the incident on Kajol & Twinkle Khanna’s latest talk show, “Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle”, Saif shared the reason behind his decision to walk out of the hospital instead of using a wheelchair. “I was okay. The doctors and the team had fixed it all up, and I was at the hospital for a week or so, and my back was also okay. Yes, it was painful to walk, but I could manage to walk,” he said.

He further added, “The wheelchair was not required, but somebody suggested that we should go in an ambulance, while somebody else also suggested that we should go in a wheelchair. My instinct was, ‘why create any kind of panic or worry, even with family, friends and well-wishers?’ In fact, just walk out to send a picture message that ‘you are okay’. So that was the idea.”

He further spoke about his utter dismay when his decision backfired. “But to my shock, there was so much feedback on that. People were calling it fake and calling it untrue and all of that. But that’s the kind of world we live in.”

Twinkle Khanna, who was in touch with Saif’s family during that time, revealed, “I spoke to your mom after that, and she said that she had asked you to go in a wheelchair to avoid unnecessary controversies.” To which Saif simply replied, “I did not want to create worries or any kind of panic.”

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan met with a brutal attack at his Bandra residence when a thief entered his house, straight into his younger son Jehangir Ali Khan’s room.

While in an attempt to save his family, Saif Ali Khan was attacked brutally on his chest and spine with a sharp knife.