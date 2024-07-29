Shastri’s advice to Hardik Pandya after captaincy snub

Mumbai: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has outlined the future path for Hardik Pandya following his T20I captaincy snub.

Having acted as deputy to Rohit Sharma in India’s triumphant ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign, Hardik was one of the front-runners to take over the mantle once Rohit retired from the format.

However, when the squad for the current Sri Lanka tour was announced, Hardik was listed only as a player, with Suryakumar Yadav being named as India’s T20I captain.

Ultimately, it was Hardik’s ongoing fitness issues that cost him the captaincy.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said in the pre-tour press conference that they preferred a player whose availability was consistently reliable, thus tilting the scales away from Hardik.

In the latest edition of The ICC Review, Shastri offered valuable advice to Hardik on how he can return to his peak performance.

“I think (it’s) very important that he continues to play,” Shastri said while speaking to host Sanjana Ganesan.

“I believe match fitness is very important. So whatever T20I cricket there is, he should play as much as he can. And if he feels strong and fit, then obviously he comes into the side for the one-day game as well,” he said.

“But then again, the bowling becomes important. If you have someone coming and bowling just three overs in where you have to bowl 10 in a one-day game, then the balance of the side takes a hit,” Shastri said.

“If you can bowl consistently eight to 10 overs every game and then bat the way he does, I think he’ll play in one-day cricket as well,” he said.

Hardik has had a long-standing battle with major injuries that date back to 2018.

During India’s high-voltage clash against Pakistan that year at the Asia Cup in Dubai, Pandya collapsed after bowling, clutching his back in agony and had to be stretchered off the field. A diagnosis revealed a stress fracture that necessitated surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

Pandya chose to recover without surgery and managed to get fit in time for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. However, his back issues resurfaced later that year, ultimately requiring him to undergo surgery.

More recently, Hardik sustained an ankle injury while attempting to field the ball on follow-through during India’s Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter against Bangladesh.

This injury sidelined him for an extended period, and he only returned to international action during the T20 World Cup.

Upon his return, Hardik reminded everyone of his exceptional talent as an all-rounder, scoring crucial runs and taking important wickets throughout the tournament.

In the final, Hardik delivered under pressure, taking the crucial wickets of the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen and then David Miller in the last over, helping to end India’s 11-year trophy drought.

The 30-year-old then collected two wickets and scored a valuable 22 not out during India’s series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday to further showcase his credentials.

Shastri said that his recent performances would be enough motivation for Hardik to get back to full fitness.

“So I think it’s up to him really, more than anything else,” Shastri said.

“He understands his body better than anyone. And I’m sure, this will inspire him, especially with the way he did in the World Cup, the way he performed at the right times for India and the World Cup, so that should really get him going. He shouldn’t need any motivation to get his fitness right at the top there,” Shastri added.