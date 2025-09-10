SHE Teams Hyderabad Crack Down on Misconduct During Ganesh Festival, 1,612 Offenders Caught

Hyderabad: SHE Teams Hyderabad, operating under the Women Safety Wing, carried out a massive crackdown on misconduct during the Ganesh Festival, apprehending 1,612 individuals for misbehaving with women at various immersion points and celebration areas. Out of these, 1,544 were adults and 68 were minors.

Age-Wise Breakdown of Offenders

An analysis of the offenders revealed:

Below 18 years: 68

18–20 years: 290

21–30 years: 646

31–40 years: 397

41–50 years: 166

Above 50 years: 45

The minors were given counseling sessions to raise awareness and prevent recurrence, while adults were booked under relevant provisions of the law.

Proactive Measures and Operations

The operation involved strategic deployment of SHE Teams in mufti, equipped with hidden cameras to monitor high-footfall areas. Quick-response measures ensured immediate intervention wherever incidents were reported, creating a safer environment for women devotees and tourists participating in the celebrations.

Out of the 1,612 cases, 168 were booked as petty cases, with 70 already presented before the Hon’ble Nampally Court. Fines were awarded in multiple cases, and one case resulted in two days’ simple imprisonment. The remaining 98 petty cases are in the process of being presented before the court.

Additionally, 1,444 offenders received strict warnings and were released temporarily, with a commitment to appear for mandatory counseling sessions alongside their parents or guardians. These sessions, conducted by professional psychiatrists and counselors, aim to correct behavioral tendencies, raise awareness, and prevent future misconduct.

SHE Teams Alerts for Citizens

Beware of Fake Profiles: Always verify identities online to avoid fraud.

Always verify identities online to avoid fraud. Avoid Over Sharing: Limit personal information shared on social media.

Limit personal information shared on social media. Secure Your Accounts: Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication.

For assistance or to report incidents, citizens can contact the SHE Teams helpline via Dial 100 or WhatsApp at 9490616555.

This operation underscores Hyderabad Police’s commitment to protecting women’s dignity and maintaining public safety during large gatherings.