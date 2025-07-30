Sheds of Small Traders Removed in Kukatpally as GHMC Cracks Down on Footpath Encroachments

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have taken action against illegally erected structures on footpaths on both sides of Usha Mallapudi Road in Kukatpally.

The authorities removed sheds and stalls belonging to small traders that had encroached upon the footpaths, obstructing the movement of both pedestrians and traffic. According to GHMC officials, these sheds and stalls were constructed directly on the road, causing severe inconvenience to the public.

Local residents welcomed the action by GHMC and expressed hope that this initiative to keep footpaths clear would continue on a regular basis, ensuring convenience for pedestrians.

GHMC officials have stated that similar action will be taken against illegal encroachments in other areas of the city as well.