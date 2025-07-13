Shefali Jariwala’s Death Triggers Crackdown Call on Illegal Skin Treatments

Hyderabad: The sudden and tragic death of actress and reality show personality Shefali Jariwala has reignited national concern over the dangers of unregulated cosmetic and anti-ageing procedures in India. Experts are now calling for stricter regulation and stronger enforcement to curb unsafe practices by unlicensed individuals posing as cosmetic experts.

Even Popular Aesthetic Procedures Carry Risks, Say Experts

Dr Rajetha Damisetty, chairperson of the anti-quackery, legal, and ethics committee of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL), warned that even widely accepted treatments like Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, hyaluronic acid boosters, and laser therapies carry potential risks such as swelling, bruising, or allergic reactions—especially if not administered by trained professionals.

Glutathione IVs and Skin-Lightening Injections Under Scrutiny

One of the most alarming trends is the rising use of intravenous glutathione, often promoted for skin lightening and anti-ageing benefits despite minimal scientific backing. “Serious complications, including cardiac arrest and death, have been reported,” said Dr Damisetty, noting that countries like the Philippines have banned such treatments, while ethical Indian dermatologists actively discourage their use.

Procedures Like Fillers and Hair Transplants Are Risky in Unlicensed Clinics

Dr Bhumesh Kumar Katakam, head of dermatology at Osmania Medical College, echoed similar warnings. He emphasized that procedures like fillers, thread lifts, and hair transplants are only safe in licensed medical environments. “Performed by unqualified hands, these treatments can lead to vascular occlusion, sepsis, infections, allergic reactions, or even blindness and cardiac arrest,” he added.

Rise of Social Media Quacks Using Counterfeit Products

Both experts pointed to the rise of quack practitioners aggressively marketing counterfeit products and services through social media ads, paid testimonials, and unrealistic claims. These individuals often lack any medical credentials, offer zero accountability, and fail to warn about possible side effects or medical contraindications.

Deaths Linked to Unethical Aesthetic Clinics

Dr Damisetty cited the tragic deaths of two young engineers in Kanpur after undergoing a hair transplant performed by a dentist, which led to sepsis and anaesthetic complications—a stark example of the risks when medical boundaries are crossed.

Regulatory Lapses Enabling Repeat Offenders

Despite efforts by the Telangana Medical Council’s anti-quackery cell, enforcement remains weak. “Clinics reopen after token punishments,” Dr Damisetty said. She stressed the need for license cancellations, criminal charges, and strong penalties to act as a deterrent. “One or two exemplary punishments could prevent many future tragedies,” she added.

Call for Unbiased Postmortem in Jariwala Case

Dr Bhumesh Kumar called for an unbiased postmortem and toxicological report in the Shefali Jariwala case to determine if unauthorized treatments or banned substances played a role in her death. He added that public health awareness must improve to prevent others from falling into the same trap.

Media and Public Must Be Vigilant About Cosmetic Claims

“There are no scientifically approved anti-ageing pills or IV drips,” Dr Damisetty said. “The media has a responsibility not to glamorize or promote unproven treatments and supplements. Unchecked, such glorification can mislead millions.”