Shehnaaz Gill commences shooting for Punjabi film: Starting a new journey

Mumbai: Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill has announced that she has commenced shooting for her Punjabi film and tagged it as a “new journey”.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram, where she shared a motley picture of herself holding on to the clapboard of the film, which is directed by Amarjit Saron. In one image, her “dream team” along with the actress are seen doing puja on the sets ahead of the shoot.

She wrote: “Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team.”

The director of the yet-untitled film is known for making movies such as “Honsla Rakh”, “Saunkan Saunkne”, “Kala Shah Kala”, “Jhalle”, “Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.”

Shehnaaz recently featured in the modern version of the track ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’ from the film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. The track was originally from the 2003 film “Chameli” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rahul Bose.

The revamped version features Shehnaaz and Rajkummar Rao. It is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, who crooned the original track and Divya kumar.

Shehnaaz rose to stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. Her chemistry with the winner and late star Sidharth Shukla grabbed eyeballs. Together they were fondly called as “SidNaaz”.

It was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as ‘Kala Shah Kala’, ‘Daaka’, ‘Honsla Rakh’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, and ‘Thank You for Coming’ to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled– ‘Maar Kar Gayi’, ‘Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan’, ‘Je Haan Ni Karni’, ‘Putt Sardaran De’, ‘Lakh Laanhta’, ‘Viah Da Chaa’, ‘Jatt Jaan Vaarda’, ‘Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna’, ‘Jatti Hadd Sekhdi’, ‘Gunday Ik Vaar Fer’, ‘Peg Paun Wele’, ‘Gedi Route’, ‘Shona Shona’, and ‘Habit’. She also has ‘Sab First Class’ in the pipeline.