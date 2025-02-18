Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Government of Turning Bangladesh into a Terrorism Hub

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has strongly criticized the interim government led by Mohammed Yunus, accusing it of transforming the country into a hub of terrorism and lawlessness. In an online address to Awami League supporters, Hasina vowed to return to Bangladesh, promising to deliver justice to families affected by the current unrest.

Hasina Criticizes Yunus for Lack of Governance Experience

Hasina pointed out that Yunus, who has previously stated his lack of experience in running a nation, should refrain from governing. She accused Yunus of failing to act during the deadly student-led protests against her government’s quota reforms last year, which saw numerous police officers killed. According to Hasina, Yunus’ government has allowed lawlessness to flourish, causing severe damage to the country. “Yunus has no experience of running a government. He dissolved all inquiry committees and unleashed the terrorists to butcher people,” she stated.

Hasina Promises to Return and Seek Justice for Victims

In her online address from India, Hasina assured her supporters that she would return to Bangladesh and that the perpetrators of the violence would face justice on Bangladeshi soil. “The killers will face justice in Bangladesh. Their reckoning will happen on Bangladeshi soil. Perhaps that’s why Allah has kept me alive,” Hasina said.

Yunus Responds with Vow for Justice

In response, Mohammed Yunus has vowed not to allow key figures from the ousted Hasina regime to escape punishment. During a recent media interaction at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Yunus emphasized the importance of bringing Hasina and her allies to justice. “We’ll bring her (Hasina) to justice. It has to happen, otherwise, people will not forgive us,” Yunus remarked, adding that legal processes were already underway.

Escalating Tensions and Extradition Talks

Also Read: Telangana HC Raps HYDRAA Again Over Weekend Demolitions, Summons Inspector

Tensions continue to rise as the interim government seeks Hasina’s extradition, submitting dossiers to the Indian government for her return. Protests have intensified, with student groups and supporters of the interim government resorting to extreme measures, including the destruction of the memorial residence of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Government of Turning Bangladesh into a Terrorism Hub

This ongoing political struggle is intensifying divisions within the country, with both sides asserting that justice must prevail for the people of Bangladesh.