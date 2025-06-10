Sheikh Hasina’s Leadership Tested as Awami League Activists Face Brutal Suppression in Custody

The Bangladesh Awami League has strongly condemned the targeted killings of party activists inside prisons under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime. According to the party, these incidents are part of a covert operation designed to suppress pro-liberation forces through fear, torture, and elimination.

Reports Highlight Systematic Abuse in Custody

Eyewitness accounts and leaked reports detail alarming patterns of medical negligence forced poisonings, and physical torture against Awami League activists. The party claims that solitary confinement and restricted access to healthcare have led to deliberate deaths.

Awami League Calls for Justice

The recent jail execution of Awami League leader Ali Azgar has intensified concerns. The party has revealed that at least 21 members have died in custody since Yunus seized power. The Awami League is calling for:

Immediate national action and judicial inquiry commissions for all prison deaths.

Independent investigation teams supervised by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

International human rights observers to monitor detentions and prevent further abuses.

Removal of Yunus-linked operatives from key state institutions.

Sheikh Hasina’s Leadership Seen as Key to Stability

The Awami League states that the true motive behind the repression is to prevent electoral resistance and facilitate the return of anti-liberation forces to power. In this crisis, the party rallies behind Sheikh Hasina, citing her commitment to justice, dismantling terror networks, and protecting Bangladesh’s democratic values.

The Fight for Democracy Continues

This escalating situation raises serious concerns over human rights, democracy, and political stability in Bangladesh. Calls for international intervention and legal accountability grow stronger as activists seek justice for those lost to alleged repression.