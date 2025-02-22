Meet Shi Zhengli – The ‘Batwoman’ Who Found a New Bat Coronavirus with Human Infection Potential

Beijing: A team of Chinese researchers has identified a new bat coronavirus, HKU5-CoV-2, which has the potential to infect and spread among humans. The virus, first found in the Japanese pipistrelle bat in Hong Kong, belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which includes the virus responsible for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), the South China Morning Post reported.

Capable of Infecting Humans and Mammals

The HKU5-CoV-2 virus can bind to ACE2 receptors found in humans and other mammals, which means it has the potential to be transmitted between species. This is the same receptor used by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, raising concerns about a possible future outbreak.

The research was led by Shi Zhengli, a well-known virologist from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, along with scientists from the Guangzhou Laboratory, Guangzhou Academy of Sciences, and Wuhan University. Shi, often called “batwoman” due to her extensive work on bat coronaviruses, was also the first scientist to customize a coronavirus receptor for developing new treatments.

Spillover Risk and Future Threats

Scientists warned that bat merbecoviruses pose a high risk of spillover to humans, either through direct transmission or intermediate hosts. While there is no immediate evidence of human-to-human transmission, the discovery highlights the need for increased monitoring of bat coronaviruses to prevent potential future pandemics.

With past debates over the Wuhan lab leak theory, this discovery is expected to fuel further discussions on the origins and risks of emerging bat-borne viruses.