Shibani Dandekar Shares Heartfelt Anniversary Post for Husband Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are celebrating three years of marital bliss, and the actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her husband. She expressed her love for Farhan and shared how much happier he has made her over the past few years.

Shibani posted a series of pictures and videos from their romantic anniversary getaway, which included moments of the couple enjoying cake, working out together at the gym, and celebrating special moments from their trip.

“Happy 7 and 3! You have made me happier than I ever thought I could be @faroutakhtar. I love you more than you will ever know,” she wrote in her caption.

Warm Wishes from Friends and Family

The couple tied the knot on February 19, 2022, at Farhan’s family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family. To mark their third wedding anniversary, their friends took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Actor Hrithik Roshan wished them a happy anniversary, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan wrote: “Happy happy you 2.” Farhan’s sister, Zoya Akhtar, also sent her best wishes with a “Happy anniversary” message. Hrithik’s partner, Saba Azad, wrote, “Blessed be you two,” while actress Patralekhaa added, “Happy anniversary.”

Farhan Akhtar’s Previous Marriage

Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. They were together for 16 years and share two daughters, Shakya and Akira. The couple announced their separation in January 2016, and their divorce was finalized in April 2017, with Adhuna receiving custody of their children.

Farhan Akhtar’s Upcoming Movie

Farhan Akhtar is set to appear in the upcoming movie ‘120 Bahadur’, a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, set during the 1962 Indo-Sino war. The movie is inspired by the legendary Battle of Rezang La and promises a powerful narrative, paying homage to India’s military heroes. ‘120 Bahadur’ is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.