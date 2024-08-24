Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from both domestic and international cricket

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, has announced his retirement from both domestic and international cricket on Saturday.

In an emotional statement shared on social media, Dhawan expressed his gratitude for the support he received throughout his career.

“As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!” Dhawan wrote, marking the end of an era in Indian cricket.

Dhawan, often referred to as “Gabbar” for his aggressive batting style, has been a key figure in the Indian team for over a decade.

His contribution to Indian cricket includes numerous match-winning performances in ICC tournaments, where he was often the leading run-scorer.

His partnership at the top of the order, especially in ODI cricket, was instrumental in India’s success on the global stage.

The left-handed opener made his debut in 2010 and quickly established himself as a dependable batsman in all formats of the game.

Over the years, Dhawan became known for his consistency, calm demeanor, and ability to deliver under pressure.

Fans, fellow cricketers, and commentators have flooded social media with tributes, celebrating Dhawan’s illustrious career and his contributions to Indian cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan leaves behind a legacy that will inspire future generations of cricketers. His aggressive style of play, coupled with his sportsmanship and dedication, will be remembered by fans across the globe.

As he steps away from international cricket, Dhawan’s message resonated deeply with his fans: a mix of pride, reflection, and unwavering love for the game and the country.