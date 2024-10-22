Shikhar Dhawan Becomes ‘Pankha Wala Baba,’ Mimics ‘Laddu Mutya’ in Hilarious Instagram Reel

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, known for his quirky social media presence, has once again caught the internet’s attention.

This time, Dhawan posted a hilarious Instagram reel, where he is seen imitating the viral ‘Laddu Mutya Baba,’ also known as the ‘Pankha Wala Baba.’ The video shows Dhawan, along with his friends, recreating the iconic scene where the baba is seen stopping a moving ceiling fan with his bare hands.

The cricketer’s humorous take on the viral trend has led to a surge in fans joining in on the fun, with many taking to social media to share their own renditions of the clip.

In the reel, Dhawan, known for his sense of humor, perfectly mimics the baba’s gestures and adds a playful twist to the scene, which has left his fans in splits. The video has further popularized the ‘Laddu Mutya’ trend, as fans flock to watch and replicate this amusing moment.

Who is Laddu Mutya Baba?

‘Laddu Mutya Baba,’ hailing from Karnataka, became an internet sensation after a video of him stopping a ceiling fan with his bare hands went viral. In the video, devotees lift the specially-abled baba on a chair, allowing him to reach the fan.

The baba taps the spinning blades multiple times until he manages to halt them. This feat, along with the catchy tune ‘Laddu Mutya’ playing in the background, quickly gained attention, sparking a wave of recreations on social media platforms like Instagram.

While the viral video may seem comedic, it has ignited a social media trend, with people across the country imitating ‘Laddu Mutya Baba’s’ unusual act. Many see the humor in the situation, while others are intrigued by the baba’s growing popularity, turning him into an internet figure overnight.