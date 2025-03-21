Shilpa Shetty on Rani Mukerji b’day: ‘Wishing you love, more spiritual trips and jagrans’

Mumbai: A Special Birthday Message

On the occasion of Rani Mukerji’s 47th birthday, actress Shilpa Shetty shared a heartfelt message for her dear friend. She wished Rani “love, happiness, great health, more spiritual trips, and jagrans.”

Shilpa’s Instagram Tribute

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shilpa posted a picture with Rani and penned a warm note:

“Dearest Rani, wishing you love, happiness, great health, more spiritual trips… jagrans, and may you always stay blessed always.”

Shilpa Shetty’s Punjab Diaries

On March 16, Shilpa delighted her fans by sharing a video from her trip to Punjab, where she enjoyed the authentic taste of desi jaggery (gud).

In the video, Shilpa excitedly expressed:

“In Punjab, in the fields of sugarcane… wow, fresh sugarcane and fresh jaggery. Can you believe this? This is the real jaggery—pure and unadulterated, with ajwain, fennel, and sesame. We should always have this after dinner when in Punjab!”

She captioned the post: “It’s a ‘Gud’ day in Punjab! #SundayBinge #PunjabDiaries #TravelDiaries #Foodie.”

Rani Mukerji’s Upcoming Film: Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji is set to reprise her iconic role as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment of the hit Mardaani franchise.

In December 2024, she announced that shooting for Mardaani 3 will begin in April 2025. Expressing her excitement, Rani said:

“I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3, as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

About Mardaani 3

Writer : Aayush Gupta (The Railway Men fame)

: Aayush Gupta (The Railway Men fame) Director : Abhiraj Minawala (War 2 Associate Director)

: Abhiraj Minawala (War 2 Associate Director) Production: Yash Raj Films (YRF)

Minawala has previously worked on films like Band Baaja Baarat, Gunday, Sultan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Tiger 3.

With Rani Mukerji’s powerful role and a talented team behind the project, Mardaani 3 is one of the most awaited Bollywood thrillers!