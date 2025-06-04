Shilpa Shetty Relives ‘Dhadkan’ Memories on London Streets with Iconic Song Moment

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty recently had a nostalgic moment in London as she came across a street performer playing one of the most iconic songs from her film career — ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se’ from the 2000 romantic blockbuster “Dhadkan.”

Shilpa Shetty’s Emotional Throwback in London

While walking through a lively London street, the ‘Indian Police Force’ actress captured a touching scene of a local musician performing the evergreen melody. Shilpa smiled warmly, filming the surroundings and herself, clearly touched by the music that once defined a major cinematic milestone in her life.

She shared the moment via her Instagram Stories, simply captioning it: “Surprises #Londondiaries.” The clip quickly went viral, striking a chord with fans who fondly remember her role as Anjali in the emotional love saga.

‘Dhadkan’: A Defining Film in Shilpa Shetty’s Career

Released in 2000 and directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Dhadkan remains one of Shilpa’s most iconic performances. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Mahima Chaudhry, along with veteran actors Sharmila Tagore, Anupam Kher, and Kiran Kumar.

Shilpa’s portrayal of Anjali — torn between love and duty — earned her widespread acclaim and solidified her place in Bollywood’s mainstream success stories. The film’s music, especially ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se’, composed by Nadeem-Shravan, remains evergreen in fans’ hearts.

Shilpa Shetty’s Current Projects and Upcoming Films

At 49, Shilpa Shetty continues to evolve as an actress. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed web series ‘Indian Police Force’ on Amazon Prime Video. Her performance added significant weight to the ensemble cast in the series co-directed by Sushwanth Prakash.

Up next, Shilpa is set to appear in the highly anticipated Kannada action drama ‘KD – The Devil,’ directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Nora Fatehi, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Sanjay Dutt, promising a high-voltage cinematic experience.