Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive for Covid-19, Urges Fans to Stay Alert

Actress and Bigg Boss 18 finalist Shilpa Shirodkar has tested positive for Covid-19. On Monday, the 51-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle to inform fans about her health condition and urged everyone to wear masks and stay cautious.

“Hello friends! My COVID-19 test has come positive. Please stay safe and don’t forget to wear a mask,” she wrote in her post, which quickly gathered reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

Bollywood Celebrities React With Concern

Soon after her announcement, Shilpa received an outpouring of love and concern from the entertainment industry. Actress Sonakshi Sinha commented, “Oh God!!! Take care of yourself… get well soon.”

Ananya Pandey’s aunt Diana Pandey also responded, saying, “It’s in the air, a lot is happening, wearing a mask is the most important, get well soon my dear.”

Actress Juhi Babbar added, “Oh, get well soon.”

Fans Flood Her Post With Messages of Support

Shilpa’s fans expressed worry for her health, with many offering prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. One user wrote, “May you get well soon, we are all praying for you.” Another asked, “What symptoms are you having? Do you have fever and cough too?” Others hoped the virus doesn’t spread widely again.

Shilpa’s Film and TV Career

Shilpa Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with Mithun Chakraborty’s film Bhrashtachar. She has acted in several Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films and has also carved a niche for herself on television. In 2024, she appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, where she reached the top 6 but missed the trophy in the finale.

As the Covid-19 virus sees a modest resurgence in parts of India, Shilpa’s message serves as a reminder to remain vigilant and prioritize health safety measures.