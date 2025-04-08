‘Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary’ Set for Release in India on May 9

Mumbai: The much-anticipated animated movie Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary is all set to hit Indian theaters on May 9. Fans of the iconic mischievous character, Shin Chan, and his lovable companions are in for a treat as the film prepares for its grand cinematic debut in India.

Director Shinobu Sasaki Shares Excitement for Indian Release

Speaking about the film’s release in India, Director Shinobu Sasaki expressed his excitement, saying, “The Shin Chan movie, with a legacy of over 30 years, is finally coming to theaters in India! We are thrilled to share Our Dinosaur Diary, a heartwarming story of summer adventures. Led by the ever-mischievous Shin Chan, the Kasukabe Guard gets into all sorts of trouble.”

He further added, “In this film, you’ll see the cuteness of Shin Chan’s beloved dog Shiro and the adorable baby dinosaur Nana, along with the grandeur of the dinosaurs. We hope this movie inspires the audience in India to visit Japan and explore the past Shin Chan series. I am really excited about this release!”

A Heartwarming Adventure with Dinosaurs

Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary is an adventure-packed, family-friendly movie that takes viewers on a thrilling journey to “Dino’s Island,” a futuristic theme park in Tokyo where dinosaurs have been brought back to life. What begins as an exciting summer for Shin Chan and his family quickly turns into chaos when they take in a baby dinosaur named Nana.

Also Read: Vishal Dadlani Says Goodbye to ‘Indian Idol’: A New Chapter Begins

As the family embarks on their summer adventure, a sinister force hunts Nana to uncover a hidden secret, forcing Shin Chan, his loyal dog Shiro, and the Kasukabe Guard into action to protect their new friend. The film promises a heartwarming and thrilling experience, complete with thrilling chases and plenty of humor.

Collaborating with PVR INOX for a Cinematic Experience

The film will be released in collaboration with PVR INOX Pictures, marking an exciting return of the Shin Chan series to Indian cinemas. Maiko Sumida, Head of Animation Sales & Development at TV Asahi, shared her excitement, saying, “We are extremely excited to partner with PVR INOX Pictures for the release of this Shin Chan film. We’re thrilled that both the children currently watching Shin Chan on TV and those who grew up with the series will get to enjoy Shin Chan’s adventures on the big screen.”