High Alert in Kochi After Ship Carrying Dangerous Chemicals Submerges at Sea

New Delhi: A major maritime incident occurred off the Kerala coast as a Liberian container ship, MSC Elsa-3, sank 38 nautical miles away from Kochi on Saturday. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) confirmed that the 184-metre-long vessel has been completely submerged, raising serious environmental concerns due to hazardous cargo on board.

Ship Carried Hazardous Chemicals and Fuel

The MSC Elsa-3 was carrying a total of 640 containers. Among them, 13 were filled with hazardous chemicals, including 12 containing calcium carbide. The ship also held 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, heightening fears of a potential marine pollution disaster if the substances leak into the sea.

Kerala Coast on High Alert

Authorities have sounded a high alert along the Kochi coastline. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KDMA) has cautioned the public against approaching or handling any containers or fuel traces that might wash ashore.

“There is a serious risk of sea water contamination. People must avoid contact with any unidentified containers or oil spills,” KDMA officials warned.

Surveillance Aircraft Deployed for Oil Spill Mapping

To assess the scale of the environmental impact, a specialized aircraft equipped with oil spill mapping technology has been deployed. It is currently surveying the affected area to track the spread of leaked fuel and to support mitigation measures.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to contain the pollution and address any ecological consequences,” said a Coast Guard official.

Rescue Operation Successfully Evacuates Crew

The vessel had departed Vizhinjam Port on Friday and was en route to Cochin Port when it began to tilt and lost some containers overboard. The Indian Coast Guard, upon detecting the distress situation, swiftly initiated rescue operations. All 24 crew members on board were safely evacuated and brought to shore.

Authorities Focus on Environmental Precautions

With several hazardous and fuel-laden containers potentially at risk of leakage, the incident has prompted immediate emergency and environmental protocols. Response teams remain on standby, and continuous aerial and maritime surveillance is underway to prevent a large-scale marine disaster.