Shiv Sena announces first list of 9 candidates for LS Election in Punjab

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Punjab President Harish Singla on Saturday announced the first list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Punjab.

Patiala: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Punjab President Harish Singla on Saturday announced the first list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Punjab.

Rajinder Sharma has been fielded from Amritsar, Adv. Davinder Rajput from Patiala, Hargovind Singh from Shri Fathegarh Sahib, Kuldeep Sharma from Ludhiana, Ram Nath from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Ankush Jindal from Bathinda, Umesh Kumar from Ferozpur, Mangat Ram Manga from Faridkot and Amit Aggarwal from Gurdaspur.

