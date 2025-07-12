Shiva Rajkumar plays Gour Naidu in Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’

Chennai: On the occasion of Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday, the makers of the upcoming film ‘Peddi’, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, revealed that the Kannada superstar will be playing the character Gour Naidu. The announcement was made by Vriddhi Cinemas via X (formerly Twitter), along with a powerful poster featuring Shiva Rajkumar in his new avatar.

“’GOURNAIDU’ will be regal and explosive on the big screens,” the team posted.

#Peddi is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.

A Star-Studded Cast and Grand Production

The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role, with Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. The project is being produced on a massive scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Also Read: Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar’s Funeral: Abandoned by Family, Co-Star Steps Up

More Than Just a Sports Drama

Although initially speculated to be a sports or cricket drama, the makers of Peddi have hinted at a much broader cinematic experience. The title glimpse created significant national buzz, with fans excited about its high-energy action, emotional depth, and mass appeal.

Major Action Sequences Already Wrapped

The production is progressing on schedule. Renowned cinematographer Rathnavelu recently shared that the team wrapped up a gritty night action sequence, praising Ram Charan’s intensity, saying the actor “breathes fire”.

Another major highlight is a first-of-its-kind train action sequence, shot on a massive set in Hyderabad. The train stunt is being hailed as one of the most ambitious action scenes in Indian cinema, designed by top production designer Avinash Kolla.

Top Technicians and Creative Team

Music: Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman

Academy Award winner Editing: National Award winner Navin Nooli

National Award winner Production Design: Avinash Kolla

Action Choreography: Nabakanth Master, famed for Pushpa 2‘s action sequences

‘Peddi’ will hit theatres worldwide on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday. With an all-star cast, stellar technicians, and high production values, the film is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic releases of 2026.