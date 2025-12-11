Shivakumar defends Hate Speech Bill, accuses BJP of spreading division, hatred among people

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar defended the introduction of the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, saying that the new law was essential to uphold the constitutional values and rein in the hate speech.

He was speaking to reporters outside Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Thursday.

The Congress government tabled the Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday, drawing sharp objections from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

Asked about the opposition to the Bill, Shivakumar said, “The BJP and its leaders are the pioneers of sowing hatred among castes and religions, and of personal attacks. They should conduct themselves according to the spirit of the Constitution. If they truly respect the Constitution, they must follow it.”

The deputy CM added that the government’s aim was to reduce hostility in public life.

“If they stop indulging in hate speech, there will be no problem at all. We have taken this step to protect the Constitution,” he said.

Shivakumar also responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks that Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had engaged in vote theft. He said the allegation did not stand to reason.

“Amit Shah must at least have basic knowledge about this. During their time, the ballot paper system was in use. How is vote theft possible then?” he asked.

The Bill was presented in the state Assembly by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil. BJP members objected strongly to its introduction and said that the government had not held adequate discussions on it. Several of them argued that the existing legal framework was sufficient and that the proposed law was unnecessary.

As Speaker U.T. Khader put the introduction of the Bill to a vote, the BJP continued its protest, declaring that it would not support the move. The Speaker adjourned the House briefly as the uproar continued.

The proposed legislation defines a hate crime as any act by which a person harms, incites harm, or promotes prejudice or intolerance against another individual.

It covers actual or perceived characteristics such as religion, race, caste or community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability, tribe, or the characteristics of a family member or associated group.

Under the Bill, those convicted of a hate crime may face imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both. The offence is described as non-cognizable and non-bailable, to be tried by a First-Class Magistrate.

For hate speech, the Bill prescribes a similar punishment of imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both. This offence is also non-cognizable and non-bailable.

BJP leaders alleged that the legislation targets leaders linked with Hindutva organisations, especially in the coastal districts where communal tensions have been pronounced.

The Congress-led government drafted the Bill after a series of revenge killings in Mangaluru drew national concern. A special force has been formed to prevent further violence, and dedicated units are tracking social media activity that could lead to unrest.