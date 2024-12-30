Shivakumar Denies Link Between Minister Priyank Kharge and Contractor’s Death

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has strongly defended Minister Priyank Kharge against allegations linking him to the recent suicide of a contractor. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and dismissed the claims, stating that Priyank Kharge had no involvement in the contractor’s death.

Shivakumar clarified, “Priyank Kharge’s name is not directly mentioned in the contractor’s suicide note. The demand for his resignation based on vague accusations is unjustified. We stand by his integrity, and the case will be investigated according to the law.”

The controversy emerged after the suicide of 26-year-old contractor Sachin in Kalaburagi, who reportedly faced threats and extortion from Raju Kapanuru, an alleged aide of Priyank Kharge. Sachin’s seven-page suicide note accused Kapanuru of harassment. Opposition leaders, including BJP’s Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, have demanded Kharge’s resignation, accusing him of abuse of power. The BJP also called for a CBI probe into the case.

Shivakumar took a dig at BJP leader Vijayendra, who had released photos of the accused, Raju Kapanuru, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge. “I also have photos with Vijayendra and Yeddyurappa. Many people take photos during events. If there’s credible evidence, let them present it,” he remarked.

On the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe, Shivakumar said, “Our investigative agencies are competent to handle this. We don’t need the CBI for this case. During the BJP regime, only my case was referred to the CBI, while our Congress government referred 12 cases, including those of IAS officer D.K. Ravi and others.”

Shivakumar dismissed calls for Kharge’s resignation, saying, “There’s no question of Priyank Kharge stepping down. He has done nothing wrong. The opposition is targeting him because they cannot tolerate a Dalit leader’s success.”

Regarding the alleged irregularities in the KPSC exams, Shivakumar assured that action would be taken, promising justice for those affected. He also addressed the ongoing BJP protests and their meeting with the Governor, remarking, “Let them continue thinking about us – it only makes us stronger.”

In preparations for New Year’s Eve, Shivakumar highlighted security measures, including over 1,000 cameras installed across Bengaluru to ensure public safety.