Shivam Dube donates Rs 7 lakh to young Tamil Nadu athletes at TNSJA awards

Chennai: Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube made headlines off the field by donating ₹7 lakh to aspiring athletes during the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association (TNSJA) Awards and Scholarships ceremony held on Tuesday.

Dube Surprises Athletes with Additional Scholarship Support

Initially, the TNSJA had granted ₹30,000 scholarships to 10 young sportspersons from various disciplines. In a surprise gesture, Dube contributed an additional ₹70,000 to each athlete, taking the total to ₹1 lakh per recipient.

List of Beneficiaries from Diverse Sports Backgrounds

The athletes who received support include:

PB Abhinandh (Table Tennis)

(Table Tennis) K.S. Vhenisa Sree (Archery)

(Archery) Muthumeena Vellasami (Para Athletics)

(Para Athletics) Shameena Riaz (Squash)

(Squash) S. Nandhana and Jayant R.K. (Cricket)

and (Cricket) Kamali P. (Surfing)

(Surfing) R. Abinaya and R.C. Jithin Arjunan (Athletics)

and (Athletics) A. Takkshanth (Chess)

Dube’s Message: Small Support Can Spark Big Dreams

Speaking at the event, Dube expressed his admiration for the initiative:

“This ₹30,000 may seem like a small amount, but it serves as encouragement. When you are young, every penny and every award truly matters.”

He added that such programs are essential for motivating budding athletes and that he has witnessed similar initiatives in Mumbai, which he hopes to replicate across the country.

Fans and Officials Laud Dube’s Heartwarming Gesture

The athletes, their families, and the sports community were deeply moved by Dube’s thoughtful contribution. His gesture earned widespread praise for supporting grassroots-level talent and going beyond his role as a ceremonial guest.

Dube’s On-Field Form Continues with CSK in IPL 2025

On the cricketing front, Dube has been a key player for Chennai Super Kings since 2022. In their recent IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians, he notched up a half-century at Wankhede Stadium. However, Mumbai stars Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav led their side to victory with explosive fifties of their own.