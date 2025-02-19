Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of ‘Divide and Rule’ Tactics

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has strongly criticized the Karnataka Congress government, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of adopting a “British mentality of divide and rule.”

She alleged that the CM was attempting to create divisions among major communities in the state instead of focusing on governance.

Allegations of Divisive Politics

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Karandlaje claimed that Siddaramaiah was deliberately fragmenting the Lingayat, Vokkaliga, and Brahmin communities into sub-castes to weaken their unity.

“The Chief Minister is sowing divisions within major communities, a tactic reminiscent of British colonial rulers. This must stop,” she asserted.

Criticism Over Governance and Rising Prices

Karandlaje lambasted the Congress-led Karnataka government for its alleged inefficiency, stating that there has been no significant development in the state. She urged Siddaramaiah to either improve governance or step down.

She further accused the government of failing to control inflation. “The prices of essential commodities are rising daily. The Congress came to power with promises of economic relief, but none of its guarantees have been fully implemented,” she stated.

Failure of Congress’ Guarantee Schemes

The Union Minister targeted the state government over its much-touted welfare schemes, alleging that they were failing to reach the intended beneficiaries:

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme , which promised Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of BPL families, has not been effectively disbursed.

, which promised Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of BPL families, has not been effectively disbursed. Free travel for women, a key Congress campaign promise, has been affected due to halted bus services and operational inefficiencies.

The state government failed to deliver 10 kilograms of rice per BPL family, despite the Centre’s willingness to supply rice at a lower cost.

Concerns Over Education and Public Sector Woes

Karandlaje also pointed out issues in the education sector, claiming that nine newly established universities were shut down, leaving students uncertain about the validity of their certificates. She further alleged that many existing universities were struggling due to a lack of government grants.

Additionally, she raised concerns over delays in salary payments to revenue department staff, questioning the financial health of the state government.

Bengaluru’s Development and New Tax System

The Union Minister criticized the Congress government for introducing new taxation policies in Bengaluru. “People constructing buildings in Bengaluru are now forced to pay a bribe of Rs 100 per square foot. Corruption is rampant under this administration,” she claimed.

She also addressed the recent Bengaluru Metro fare hike, stating that Siddaramaiah had misled the public by blaming the Centre. “The fare hike was implemented on the recommendation of the state government. The Karnataka government pressured metro authorities to increase the fare, which was then approved by the Centre,” she clarified.

Law and Order Concerns

Karandlaje accused the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order. She cited multiple issues, including attacks on police stations, a rise in maternal deaths in hospitals, and the alleged leniency towards individuals involved in cattle slaughter.

“If the Central government has to take responsibility for everything, then why is CM Siddaramaiah still in power?” she questioned.

Final Warning to Karnataka Government

In her concluding remarks, the Union Minister reiterated that the Congress government had failed on multiple fronts. She accused Siddaramaiah of blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for every crisis while ignoring the state’s internal issues.

“Your government is financially bankrupt, and governance is at an all-time low. Instead of pointing fingers at the Centre, focus on governing efficiently or resign from your post,” Karandlaje urged.