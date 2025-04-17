Shobhaa De’s Daughter Opens Up on Losing 40 Kg in 7 Months: ‘Felt Like I Could Collapse Any Moment’

Mumbai: Columnist Shobhaa De’s daughter, Anandita De, has opened up about her remarkable weight loss transformation, shedding 40 kilos in just under 8 months.

The freelance writer took to Instagram on April 14 to share before-and-after pictures, revealing not just her physical transformation but also the emotional and mental growth she experienced throughout the journey.

“Highly Emotional, Proud Yet Humbling Moment”

In her heartfelt post titled “40 kilos down”, Anandita reflected on her personal journey, writing,

“I write this with my eyes being heavy with unshed tears because this is a highly emotional, proud yet very humbling moment for me.”

She began her wellness journey on August 23, 2024, and credits a massive mindset shift for helping her stay committed. She described herself in the past as someone who was “highly defiant and on edge”, struggling with internal challenges and years of weight gain.

Health Struggles and Breakthroughs

Anandita candidly described the various health complications she faced before her transformation:

High cortisol levels

Severe sleep apnea

Insomnia and persistent cough

Skin tags due to diabetes

Drastically darker skin tone

Difficulty in climbing stairs or walking short distances

She contrasted her past condition with her present lifestyle, stating that thanks to her consistent efforts and routine—referred to as her “DE-LY steps”—she can now “walk at the speed of lightning” and climb stairs without discomfort.

Lifestyle Changes: No Alcohol or Added Sugar

One of the core elements of her transformation was adopting a clean and sustainable diet, which involved:

Eliminating alcohol

Avoiding added sugars

Following a clean-eating plan

She credited these dietary changes for her clearer skin, adding,

“Thanks to the glorious European sun, I have a natural red tint now!”

More Than Weight Loss: A Journey of Personality Development

Anandita emphasized that her journey is not about vanity, but about holistic wellness and personal growth.

“This is very much about personality development and an all-rounded wellness journey rather than making this about a superficial vanity project.”

Her story has inspired many on social media, showing how mental resilience, discipline, and healthy habits can lead to life-changing results.

