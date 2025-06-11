Shock at Singer Mangli’s Birthday Bash: Drugs Seized, 9 Test Positive!

Hyderabad: Popular Telangana folk singer Mangli has found herself in legal trouble following a surprise police raid during her birthday celebrations. The event, which took place at Tripura Resorts located on the outskirts of Eerlapalli village in Chevella, turned controversial after law enforcement authorities seized foreign liquor and conducted drug tests on attendees.

Lavish Birthday Party Turns Controversial

Mangli’s birthday party was held on Wednesday night and reportedly continued till midnight. Around 50 guests attended the private celebration, including her family members, close friends, and several individuals from the film industry. The event was described as a grand affair before the situation took an unexpected turn.

Police Conduct Surprise Raid at Tripura Resorts

Based on reliable sources, Chevella police conducted an unexpected raid at the venue after receiving a tip-off about illegal activities. During the search operation, officials seized a significant quantity of foreign liquor. Additionally, suspicions of drug consumption led police to conduct narcotics tests on 48 attendees.

Nine People Test Positive for Cannabis

In the follow-up investigation, the police confirmed that out of 48 people tested, 9 individuals tested positive for cannabis consumption. This development has intensified the legal scrutiny surrounding the party.

NDPS Case Registered Against Organizers

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the party organizers. Further investigation is currently underway to identify the sources of the illegal substances and to determine the extent of the involvement of all parties present.

Mangli Yet to Respond

As of now, singer Mangli has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. The situation continues to attract significant public and media attention due to the involvement of a well-known personality from the Telugu entertainment industry.