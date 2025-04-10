Shock for Liquor Lovers: Wine Shops to Remain Closed on This Day

Hyderabad: Liquor consumers in Telangana are in for an unexpected surprise as all wine shops and bars in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will remain closed on April 12, Saturday, in observance of Hanuman Jayanti.

Hyderabad Police Issue Orders to Shut Liquor Stores

According to official orders issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, all liquor outlets, bars, and toddy compounds will be shut from 6:00 PM on April 12 until 6:00 AM on April 13. The decision has been made as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order during the religious festival.

Exceptions for Registered Clubs and Star Hotels

While the majority of alcohol-serving establishments will remain closed, the Hyderabad Police clarified that bars in star hotels and registered clubs will be exempted from the closure. However, they must ensure strict adherence to local guidelines.

Strict Warning Against Violation

The Commissioner has also issued a stern warning stating that any violations, including secret or illegal sales of liquor, will result in license cancellation and legal consequences. Authorities aim to prevent potential religious tensions or conflicts during Hanuman Jayanti by implementing these temporary restrictions.

Preventive Measures Ahead of the Festival

Hyderabad Police emphasized that such preventive steps are necessary as Hanuman Jayanti is a sensitive occasion and has the potential to spark communal disturbances if not managed properly. The closure of liquor stores is part of the broader law enforcement strategy to ensure a peaceful celebration.