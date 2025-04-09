Shock to BJP MLA Raja Singh: Police File Case Over Controversial Remarks

Telangana BJP leader and Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh has landed in legal trouble once again. His controversial comments against police personnel during the Sri Ram Navami celebrations have led to multiple cases being registered under three different sections.

Police Action After Remarks During Ram Navami Procession

On April 6, 2025, as part of the Sri Ram Navami celebrations, a large-scale Shobha Yatra was conducted in the Old City of Hyderabad, just like every year. The event saw a massive turnout and required a security deployment of 20,000 police personnel to manage the crowd and ensure safety.

Also Read: Social Media Bursts with Humor: Revanth Reddy’s Claims Spark Hilarious Jokes and Memes

During the procession, MLA Raja Singh was addressing a gathering from a tasker vehicle, when a large group of devotees surged toward him, causing chaos and confusion. To regain control and prevent any untoward incidents, police had to intervene and reportedly used lathi charges to disperse the crowd.

Angered by the police action, Raja Singh made strong remarks, warning the police against attacking devotees. He allegedly stated that if police beat up Ram devotees or BJP workers, they would respond in kind, referring to retaliatory action with lathis (sticks).

These comments were captured on video and widely circulated, triggering sharp criticism.

Cases Registered at Mangalhat Police Station

Taking his inflammatory remarks seriously, the Hyderabad Police filed a case against Raja Singh at the Mangalhat Police Station. The case includes three different sections of the Indian Penal Code, although the specific sections have not been disclosed at the moment.

Authorities stated that the comments amounted to inappropriate and inciteful speech, potentially disturbing public order and provoking further unrest.

What’s Next for Raja Singh?

This is not the first time Raja Singh has faced legal trouble over his speeches. His past record includes several controversial statements that have attracted legal scrutiny. It remains to be seen how he will respond to these latest charges and whether the BJP leadership will comment on the matter.