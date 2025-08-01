India

Shocked to see CISF trooping into the House: Cong chief Kharge writes to RS Deputy Chairman

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, dashed off a letter to Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Friday, flagging the "shocking entry" of CISF personnel into the House and also raising an alarm over the "objectionable" practice.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi1 August 2025 - 15:53
Shocked to see CISF trooping into the House: Cong chief Kharge writes to RS Deputy Chairman
Shocked to see CISF trooping into the House: Cong chief Kharge writes to RS Deputy Chairman

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, dashed off a letter to Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Friday, flagging the “shocking entry” of CISF personnel into the House and also raising an alarm over the “objectionable” practice.

Congress President Kharge said that he was writing on behalf of all the Opposition parties and claimed that the members were “astonished and appalled” over the entry of CISF, a part of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), entering the Parliament with a “motive to control” the conduct of the House.

“We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which the CISF personnel are made to run into the Well of the House when the members are exercising their democratic right of protest,” LoP Kharge wrote in the letter.

Also Read: MP Assembly monsoon session: Cong MLAs demand Vijay Shah’s resignation

He professed that the CISF trooped into the House for the second-consecutive day on Friday and cautioned the government against such objectionable conduct.

“We saw this yesterday and we saw this today as well. Has our Parliament been reduced to such a level? This is most objectionable and we condemn it unequivocally,” Kharge further wrote.

He added, “We expect that in future the CISF personnel will not come trooping into the Well of the House, when the Members of Parliament are raising important issues of public concern.”

Congress General Secretary and Communications incharge Jairam Ramesh shared party chief Kharge’s letter and insinuated that “takeover of the chamber by CISF personnel” was in the works.

“After the sudden and unprecedented resignation of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, we are now seeing the takeover of the chamber of the Council of States by the personnel of the CISF,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha has just written to the Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha on this shocking development,” he further said.

Notably, both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing repeated disruptions over the Pahalgam terror attack, ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Though the two Houses witnessed marathon debate on the Pahalgam attack and ‘Operation Sindoor’, this week, however, any agreement on SIR discussions remains elusive for now.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi1 August 2025 - 15:53
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button