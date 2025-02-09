Shocking Accident in Chandrayangutta: Truck Plows Through Divider, What Happened to the Driver?

Hyderabad: A major road incident occurred this morning on Chandrayangutta Parks Main Road near the CRPF camp, where a truck lost control and crashed into a road divider at high speed. The collision left the truck driver seriously injured, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Truck Driver Severely Injured After Crash

The truck, while traveling at high speed, veered off the road and struck the divider, causing significant damage to the vehicle. The driver sustained severe injuries in the crash and was quickly transported to a medical facility for emergency care.

Additional Damage to a Cab in the Accident

In addition to the damage to the truck, a nearby cab also suffered damage as a result of the accident. The impact of the collision caused considerable harm to the vehicle, although no serious injuries were reported among the passengers of the cab.

Police Investigation Underway

Also Read: Youth Engaged in Car Racing and Stunts on Outer Ring Road

Local authorities have reached the scene to investigate the cause of the accident and determine whether speeding, mechanical failure, or any other factors were involved in this crash. Police are expected to gather witness statements and review any available CCTV footage to further understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Shocking Accident in Chandrayangutta: Truck Plows Through Divider, What Happened to the Driver?

This accident highlights the ongoing road safety issues in busy areas of Hyderabad and emphasizes the need for strict traffic regulations and increased awareness on the roads.