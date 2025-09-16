Shocking Action in Shanti Nagar: GHMC Seals Illegal Floor and Penthouse at Moghal Magnus Apartment

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown in Shanti Nagar, Hyderabad, the GHMC Town Planning department has sealed the sixth floor and penthouse of the Moghal Magnus Apartment, declaring them illegal. The operation was conducted under the supervision of ACP Nayak.

Despite multiple notices issued by GHMC, the apartment owners failed to respond. Following complaints from some residents, GHMC officials took strict action in accordance with the law and sealed the illegal constructions.

Officials have also raised concerns over ongoing illegal constructions in other areas of the city, including Mehdipatnam, Vijaynagar Colony, Asif Nagar, and Redhills. GHMC Town Planning authorities are being urged to take firm action against such violations to ensure city regulations are upheld and unauthorized constructions are curbed.