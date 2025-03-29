Shocking! Andhra Pradesh Man Commits Suicide After Losing Lakhs in Gambling

Kadapa: A young man from Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district died by suicide after suffering massive financial losses in online betting.

The deceased, identified as Prem Sai, had invested heavily in betting apps in hopes of earning quick money but ended up accumulating huge debts.

How Online Betting Led to Tragedy

According to reports, Prem Sai initially made small profits, which encouraged him to invest larger amounts. However, as he continued betting, he suffered huge losses and eventually borrowed ₹8 lakh from various sources to recover his losses.

Started with small investments

Won initially, leading to increased confidence

Took loans to invest more

Lost ₹8 lakh in online betting

Unable to repay loans, leading to distress

Family Shocked as Tragedy Unfolds

Prem Sai could not bear the pressure of mounting debts and the thought of facing his family. In a state of distress, he took his own life. His family members and locals were shocked by the incident, which highlights the dangers of online betting addiction.

Online Betting – A Growing Concern

Authorities and cybercrime experts warn against the rising cases of gambling addiction due to easy access to betting apps. Many youngsters fall into the trap of quick money schemes but end up losing huge sums, leading to financial and emotional distress.

Government Advisory & Public Awareness

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials urge the public to stay away from illegal betting apps and report suspicious online gambling activities.

If you or someone you know is struggling with financial distress, seek help from family, friends, or professional counselors.