Shocking! Andhra Pradesh Man Commits Suicide After Losing Lakhs in Gambling
A young man from Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district died by suicide after suffering massive financial losses in online betting.
The deceased, identified as Prem Sai, had invested heavily in betting apps in hopes of earning quick money but ended up accumulating huge debts.
How Online Betting Led to Tragedy
According to reports, Prem Sai initially made small profits, which encouraged him to invest larger amounts. However, as he continued betting, he suffered huge losses and eventually borrowed ₹8 lakh from various sources to recover his losses.
- Started with small investments
- Won initially, leading to increased confidence
- Took loans to invest more
- Lost ₹8 lakh in online betting
- Unable to repay loans, leading to distress
Family Shocked as Tragedy Unfolds
Prem Sai could not bear the pressure of mounting debts and the thought of facing his family. In a state of distress, he took his own life. His family members and locals were shocked by the incident, which highlights the dangers of online betting addiction.
Online Betting – A Growing Concern
Authorities and cybercrime experts warn against the rising cases of gambling addiction due to easy access to betting apps. Many youngsters fall into the trap of quick money schemes but end up losing huge sums, leading to financial and emotional distress.
Government Advisory & Public Awareness
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials urge the public to stay away from illegal betting apps and report suspicious online gambling activities.
If you or someone you know is struggling with financial distress, seek help from family, friends, or professional counselors.