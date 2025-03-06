Shocking CCTV Footage: Toddler Kidnapped from Nalgonda Hospital Grounds

Nalgonda: Nalgonda district police have launched a manhunt for an unidentified person who abducted a three-year-old boy from the premises of the Government Hospital on Tuesday evening.

The boy’s parents approached the authorities on Wednesday, leading to the registration of a kidnap case.

Incident Details

According to the police, the boy’s family has been living on the hospital premises for the past three years. On Tuesday evening, while the boy was playing outside their dwelling, a middle-aged man approached him, took him by the hand, and carried him away.

The abduction was captured on CCTV cameras, which provided crucial evidence for the police investigation. However, despite efforts to track the kidnapper’s movements, the suspect was not spotted at the railway station or bus station, where authorities initially believed the abductor may have taken the child.

Police Investigation and Search Efforts

Based on the available CCTV footage, the police believe the kidnapper may have hidden the child somewhere within Nalgonda town. In response to the growing concern, police authorities have formed three special teams tasked with locating the missing boy and apprehending the suspect.

Ongoing Efforts

The police are continuing their efforts to identify the kidnapper and have appealed to the public for any information that may help in the investigation. Authorities are also monitoring nearby transportation hubs, including the railway station and bus station, as part of their efforts to locate the boy.

Public Awareness and Safety Measures

This incident has raised concerns about the safety of children and the vulnerability of individuals living in hospital areas. Authorities have urged local residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.