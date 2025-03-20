Shocking Crime: Son Murders Father for Stopping Him from Drinking in Telangana!

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident from Telangana’s Nalgonda district, a man allegedly murdered his father after being denied money for alcohol. The tragic crime took place in Chencholuru village.

Incident Details

According to reports, the accused, identified as Shiva, was addicted to alcohol and frequently demanded money from his family to sustain his drinking habit. On the fateful day, Shiva returned home intoxicated and asked his father, Chinnaya, for money. However, when his father scolded him and refused to give him any cash, Shiva flew into a rage.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

In a fit of anger, he attacked Chinnaya with a wooden stick and later strangled him to death. After committing the gruesome crime, Shiva fled the scene.

Also Read: Telangana HC Quashes Phone Tapping Case Against Harish Rao

Police Investigation Underway

The local police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. Authorities have registered a case and are gathering evidence to track down Shiva.

This shocking incident has left the local community in disbelief, highlighting the devastating impact of alcohol addiction on families.