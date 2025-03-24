Shocking Discovery: Live Worms Found in Chickens Amid Rising Bird Flu Fears Across Indian States!

Samarlakota: A shocking incident occurred in the Samarlakota area of East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, where a customer discovered insects in chicken purchased from a local meat shop. This alarming discovery has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene among the local residents.

The Incident: A Disturbing Discovery

The incident began when a person bought chicken from a nearby meat shop and took it home to prepare for cooking. Upon beginning the preparation, the person was horrified to find insects inside the chicken. Shocked and disturbed, the customer immediately returned to the shop to confront the shop owner about the issue. However, the shopkeeper responded in a dismissive and negligent manner, failing to address the severity of the situation, which further angered the customer.

The Viral Video and Public Outrage

The incident was captured on a mobile camera by a bystander and quickly went viral on social media. The video sparked widespread outrage among the public, with many expressing their anger over the unsanitary conditions of meat shops in the area. Local residents have called for immediate action from the authorities to inspect and regulate meat shops more rigorously to prevent such incidents from recurring.

చికెన్‌లో పురుగులు



చికెన్‌లో పురుగులు కనిపించిన ఘటన కాకినాడ జిల్లా సామర్లకోటలో కలకలం రేపింది. అక్కడ ఓ వ్యక్తి చికెన్ కొనుక్కొని ఇంటికి వెళ్లాడు. వండేందుకు సిద్ధమైన క్రమంలో అందులో పురుగులు కనిపించాయి. దీంతో షాకైన ఆ వ్యక్తి షాపుకు వెళ్లి ఓనర్‌ను ప్రశ్నించగా.. అతను నిర్లక్ష్యంగా… pic.twitter.com/oyLNW0jJXZ — ChotaNews App (@ChotaNewsApp) March 23, 2025

Public Demand for Action

Several social media users have voiced their concerns, warning that without proper surveillance and quality control, the public’s health could be at significant risk. People have urged the relevant authorities to take swift action and crack down on the sale of substandard meat, ensuring that hygiene standards are strictly enforced.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Clash Over Muslim Reservation in Karnataka

What’s Next for Food Safety in the Region?

The incident has brought attention to the need for better monitoring of meat shops in Samarlakota and surrounding areas. Local authorities are under pressure to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that such incidents do not threaten public health in the future.

Key Takeaways:

Health Risks : The discovery of insects in chicken raises serious questions about hygiene and food safety.

: The discovery of insects in chicken raises serious questions about hygiene and food safety. Public Outcry : Social media users have demanded immediate action to prevent the sale of contaminated food.

: Social media users have demanded immediate action to prevent the sale of contaminated food. Regulation Needed: Calls for stricter regulation and inspections of local meat shops have intensified.

This incident underscores the need for better food safety practices in local meat shops across Andhra Pradesh to protect public health.