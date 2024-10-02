Shocking Gang Rape Incident in Warangal: Friends Accused of Assaulting Young Woman

Warangal: A disturbing incident of gang rape has come to light in Warangal, where a young woman was allegedly assaulted by her friends. The incident, which occurred on September 15, was revealed only recently after the victim confided in her mother.

The victim, a second-year pharmacy student at a private college on the outskirts of Warangal, hails from Bhupalpally. On the day of the incident, a male acquaintance from her hometown visited her hostel and asked her to join him for a conversation. Despite her initial refusal, she was forced into the car, where two other men were already present.

The group then took her to a lodge near the Warangal vegetable market. There, they rented a room on the first floor, forced her to consume alcohol, and subsequently took turns sexually assaulting her.

The young woman did not immediately report the crime due to her college exams. However, after returning home during the holidays, she informed her mother about the horrific incident. The victim’s mother accompanied her to the police station to file an official complaint.

Police are now investigating the case, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused individuals. The incident has sparked outrage in the region, with demands for swift justice for the victim.