Shocking in Hyderabad: Bollywood Actress Escapes Attempted Assault at Store Opening!

Incident Details Unfolded in Hyderabad

A disturbing incident involving a Bollywood actress has come to light, where she was assaulted and threatened during a visit to Hyderabad. The actress, aged 30, was invited by a friend from the city on March 17 to attend a shop inauguration ceremony. She was promised flight charges and a stipend for her participation. The actress, who lives in Mumbai, flew into Hyderabad on March 18 and stayed at an apartment in Masab Tank, Shyam Nagar Colony.

Upon arrival, the actress was provided with necessary amenities by an elderly woman at the apartment. However, things took a dark turn on March 21 when two women entered the apartment and pressured the actress to engage in illegal activities. Later that evening, three men also entered the apartment, demanding the actress to join them.

Assault and Robbery at the Apartment

When the actress refused, she was physically assaulted. As the actress screamed for help and threatened to call the police, the three men fled the scene. The elderly woman and the two women, however, held the actress captive in the room and took off with ₹50,000 in cash. The actress immediately called the emergency services, and the police arrived at the scene.

Police Investigation and Case Registered

The actress filed a formal complaint, and Masab Tank Police have registered a case following the shocking incident. The police are now investigating the matter to apprehend the culprits involved in the assault and robbery.

This incident has left the actress shaken, and authorities are taking the necessary steps to ensure justice is served.