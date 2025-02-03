Manthani: In an unusual and disturbing incident, women were seen fighting over bus seats at the Kaleshwaram Devasthanam Bus Stand in the Manthani constituency. With buses not arriving regularly, a single bus that did arrive saw passengers scrambling for limited seats, leading to a physical altercation between the women.

Chaos at Kaleshwaram Bus Stand Due to Lack of Buses

The lack of sufficient buses at the Kaleshwaram Bus Stand has been a growing concern for passengers, especially for those relying on public transport. As a result, when a bus finally arrived at the stand, passengers rushed to secure available seats, leading to the heated argument and physical scuffle between women.

Public Transport Issues in Manthani Constituency

This incident highlights the ongoing public transport issues in the region, which have been affecting locals for some time. Despite efforts to improve transportation in the area, such incidents continue to occur due to inadequate bus services. The lack of proper seating and overcrowding in buses has become a significant inconvenience for daily commuters.

Call for Immediate Action

Locals are now demanding immediate action from the authorities to address the shortage of buses and improve the overall public transport system in the area. They have urged the concerned officials to provide additional buses to meet the growing demand and avoid such confrontations in the future.

Also Read: MLC Elections 2025: Who Will Secure Key Seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh?

Shocking Incident at Bus Stand: Women Clash Over Bus Seats in Packed Bus

This unfortunate incident sheds light on the need for a more efficient public transport system to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers, especially women, in the region.